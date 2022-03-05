Mike Gatting, victim of legend's famous 'ball of the century', pays tribute to cricket's 'number one'

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 02:51 pm

Related News

Mike Gatting, victim of legend's famous 'ball of the century', pays tribute to cricket's 'number one'

On that early summer day at Old Trafford nearly 30 years back, Warne had landed that leg break outside the off stump, but the ball spun off the surface and hit the top of off leaving Gatting and world cricket completely befuddled. Warne later went on to pick 194 more wickets in the Ashes, but the first of all those dismissals remained of the greatest ever Test deliveries.

Hindustan Times
05 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 02:51 pm
Mike Gatting, victim of legend&#039;s famous &#039;ball of the century&#039;, pays tribute to cricket&#039;s &#039;number one&#039;

Former England batter Mike Gatting, who had fallen victim to the famous 'ball of the century' paid an emotional tribute to Shane Warne, hailing him as cricket's 'number one', after Australia cricket legend died on Friday.

Gatting stood at the wrong end of the delivery that did not just etch its name in the history of cricket, but also revived the noble art of leg-spin. Warne eventually finished his illustrious 15-year-long career with 708 wickets, which is the second-most in Test history after Muttiah Muralitharan.

"Absolutely devastating and I just feel so sad for his family. It is a huge loss to many, many people," Gatting told Sky Sports News.

"Without a doubt, he is the number one ever. I should think there have been a lot of great cricketers, great spinners and great leg-spinners but Warnie will always be, certainly from my point of view, the number one.

"He had all the things a cricketer needed, a lot of self-confidence, a lot of ability, the discipline, passion and desire. Above all, he had time to enjoy it. He had great fun playing cricket and resonated with a lot of youngsters. The inspirational leg-spin he bowled I am sure inspired many, many guys to take up leg-spin bowling."

On that early summer day at Old Trafford nearly 30 years back, Warne had landed that leg break outside the off stump, but the ball spun off the surface and hit the top of off leaving Gatting and world cricket completely befuddled. Warne later went on to pick 194 more wickets in the Ashes, but the first of all those dismissals remained of the greatest ever Test deliveries.

Gatting added: "When it came down I knew it was a leg break but I didn't expect it to spin that much. When we often spoke about it, I am not sure he expected it to spin that much.

"He said he just tried to get it down the other end the best he could. Well, it was a bit too good for me."

 

 

Cricket

Shane Warne / Ball of the century / Mike Gatting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

3h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

2h | Wheels
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

5h | Panorama
People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

8m | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

8m | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

13m | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

18m | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last