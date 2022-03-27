Mick Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Grand Prix

Sports

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Mick Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Grand Prix

"There is a possibility that he’ll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow," team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters.

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 03:54 pm
Mick Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher was ruled out of Sunday's Saudi Formula One Grand Prix after crashing heavily in qualifying and being flown to a hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks.

The 23-year-old German Haas team said he would not participate in the season's second race despite being physically unhurt.

"There is a possibility that he'll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow," team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters.

The next round is in Melbourne, Australia, in two weeks' time.

On Saturday, Schumacher was taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre after being extracted from the shattered car, which split in two when lifted onto a recovery truck and then flown by helicopter to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital.

"He has no injuries which you can see, they just wanted to check on him and do some scans to see that there is no damage from the impact," Steiner told Sky Sports television.

He said Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, had spoken to his mother, Corinna.

Commentators estimated the car was travelling at 170mph (274kph) at the time of impact into the concrete barriers at the exit to turn 10, scattering debris across the asphalt.

The floodlit Corniche street circuit is one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.

It looked from television replays that Schumacher, who had been ninth fastest, lost control of the car on the kerbs, spinning and slamming sideways into the wall.

"Maybe he just tried a little bit too hard," said Steiner. "Here if you make an error there's no run-off. It's walls."

The crash was the second of the session, with Williams's Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi bringing out red flags in the first phase.

Steiner said the car would have had to be completely rebuilt, and parts from the crashed one would have to be sent back to the factory for checks.

Denmark's Kevin Magnussen will be the sole Haas driver in Sunday's race.

Others

F1 / Saudi Arabia Grand Prix / Mick Schumacher

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles