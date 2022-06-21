Michael Rippon: South Africa-born who played against NZ, now set to become NZ's first-ever left-arm wristspinner

Sports

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 02:49 pm

Michael Rippon: South Africa-born who played against NZ, now set to become NZ's first-ever left-arm wristspinner

Rippon, a left-arm wristspinner, is the first bowler of this very type to be picked for New Zealand in their history of 92 years. 

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 02:49 pm
Michael Rippon: South Africa-born who played against NZ, now set to become NZ&#039;s first-ever left-arm wristspinner

Michael Rippon played against New Zealand for the Netherlands in April last year and now is set to do the opposite in a few days as he has been called up to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands. 

Rippon, a left-arm wrist spinner, is the first bowler of this very type to be picked for New Zealand in their history of 92 years. 

Born in South Africa, Rippon moved to New Zealand in 2013 to play for Otago. He has played 30 international matches for the Netherlands. 

"Michael Rippon thoroughly deserves his selection after consistent performances domestically for many seasons now. His left-arm wrist spin is a point of difference and he also offers some punch down the order with the bat," selector Gavin Larsen stated.

