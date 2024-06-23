Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Sports

Reuters
23 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 03:10 pm

Related News

Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Alvarez collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute and limped off the pitch in tears.

Reuters
23 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Mexico scraped out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their Group B opener in the Copa America on Saturday, but their joy at making a winning start was tempered by what appeared to be a potentially tournament-ending injury to captain Edson Alvarez.

Alvarez collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute and limped off the pitch in tears.

Jamaica, who are ranked 38 places below Mexico, thought they had scored their first-ever Copa America goal when Michail Antonio headed into the net five minutes into the second half, but the goal was ruled out for offside by the video assistant.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mexico stepped up a gear after that scare, with Luis Chavez, Santiago Gimenez and Gerardo Arteaga all drawing fine saves from Jamaica keeper Jahmali Waite, before Arteaga finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a thunderous strike.

The result moved Mexico level on three points with Venezuela, who beat Ecuador 2-1 in the other Group B clash earlier in the day. 

Football

Mexico Football Team / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

6h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

1h | Videos
Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

2h | Videos
Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

3h | Videos
How far is the nuclear war between China, India and Pakistan?

How far is the nuclear war between China, India and Pakistan?

4h | Videos