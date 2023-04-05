Mexican referee gets 12-match ban for kneeing player in the groin

Sports

Reuters
05 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:35 pm

Mexican referee gets 12-match ban for kneeing player in the groin

During a confrontation, Hernandez kneed Leon midfielder Lucas Romero, who also was given a two-match suspension after he angrily demanded a VAR review following an equaliser from America.

Reuters
05 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 02:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mexican referee Fernando Hernandez has been suspended for 12 matches after kneeing a player in the groin during America's match against Leon, the country's football federation said on Tuesday.

During a confrontation, Hernandez kneed Leon midfielder Lucas Romero, who also was given a two-match suspension after he angrily demanded a VAR review following an equaliser from America.

Romero said after the match that he was not calling for Hernandez to be punished as it had all been a misunderstanding and that he only asked for respect on the pitch.

"To the fans and the public in general, I offer an apology, as well as to Lucas Romero, for my reaction," Hernandez had said over the weekend.

"I would never attack him or any other player. I am aware of this and I will abide by the decision of the Disciplinary Commission."

There were a number of brawls in what was a heated 2-2 draw between America and Leon, fourth and third in the Mexican league standings respectively.

Coaches Fernando Ortiz and Nicolas Larcamon were involved in a confrontation and an image of Leon coach Larcamon, with his shirt torn after fighting with the America bench, went viral on social media.

Ortiz and Larcamon were also handed two-match bans after both were given red cards during the game.

Food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

20h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

31m | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

2h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

5h | TBS Science
What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

What are diffrences between FBI and CIA?

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka