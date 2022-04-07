Metal plate removed from ex-India captain Nari Contractor's skull 60 years on

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 06:48 pm

The nasty blow to the back of his head when facing the Barbados fast bowler in a 1962 tour game put a premature end to Contractor's international career after 31 Tests and left him seriously hurt.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former India skipper Nari Contractor was on Wednesday successfully operated upon to remove a metal plate inserted in his skull 60 years ago after he was struck by a Charlie Griffith bouncer on the West Indies tour and suffered a life-threatening head injury.

"The surgery went off very well. He is stable and recovering well," Contractor's son, Hoshedar, said. "It was an hour-long surgery."

Contractor, who is 88, was struck on the head by Griffith's delivery in India's side game against Barbados on the 1962 tour. The injury was very serious and it required many emergency operations before doctors declared he was out of danger.

To protect Contractor from suffering any further damage in the injured area, a titanium plate was inserted. The doctors advised its removal due to degeneration of the skin over the plate as they saw a risk of future infection.

A left-handed opening batter, Contractor played 31 Tests from 1955 to 1972. He underwent the procedure at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

His former team-mate Chandu Borde was among those who enquired about Contractor's health. Borde, who was an all-rounder, was playing in the game in which Contractor had got injured.

"I wish him a speedy recovery. I know he is a great fighter. I remember when we were in Barbados, I gave him blood. I am sure he will fight it out. I wish him a long life," said Borde, who is also a former India chief selector.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Nari Contractor

