The Argentine National Team's accommodations were documented in a series of photos by the University of Qatar, which also revealed in its most recent post that the captain's room, B201, would soon house a museum.

According to El Graphico, Qatar University announced on Tuesday that the room Lionel Messi stayed in would be converted into a miniature museum in his honor.

The Argentine National Team's accommodations were documented in a series of photos by the University of Qatar, which also revealed in its most recent post that the captain's room, B201, would soon house a museum.

The Argentina team spent their entire stay in Doha at the University of Qatar, and it is still unknown whether the museum will be located in the same building or somewhere else on campus.

The Messi-led team, according to a Daily Mail report, chose to stay on the vast university campus rather than in one of the world's most opulent 5-star hotels so they could continue to have beef barbecues. For this very reason, beef from Argentina WAS flown into Qatar. In order to ensure that it was prepared exactly as it would be in Argentina, there was also a chef.

In one of the most memorable finals in history, Messi finally won the World Cup on 18 December.

