Messi's move to Barcelona now possible after La Liga accept financial viability plan

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:16 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona is reportedly on, with the Liga giants freeing up funds, but they still need to sanction summer sales.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has seen an emotional retracing of steps to Camp Nou speculated on from the moment that it became clear that no new contract would be signed at Paris Saint-Germain.

With a lucrative deal in France now expiring, Messi is poised to hit free agency.

Moves to MLS and the Middle East have been discussed at length for Messi, but Barca remain keen on bringing a prodigal son back to his spiritual home.

Financial struggles have been making life difficult, but useful funds have been generated from the sale of Antoine Griezmann and release of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Relevo reports that Barca will also be making savings in their basketball department, with it possible that around €40 million (£35m/$43m) will be added to the pot this summer.

That will be enough to register the contracts of Gavi and Ronald Araujo that have already been agreed, while also bringing in experienced defender Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club.

Barca are still short when it comes to fully funding a contract for Messi, but they may decide to offload the likes of Ansu Fati, Abde Ezzalzouli and Raphinha in the summer window.

They will need Messi to remain patient for now, as he mulls over approaches from elsewhere. 

But La Liga are happy with the club's financial viability plan, and that means the iconic Argentine could be back on the Blaugrana's books for 2023-24.

