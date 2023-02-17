Messi's father rules out Barca return, says 'conditions aren't right'

Lionel Messi's father and representative Jorge Messi said on Thursday it is unlikely his son will return to play for Barcelona.

The 35-year-old signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his deal because of La Liga's financial fair play rules.

"I don't think so, the conditions aren't right," Jorge Messi told reporters at Barcelona airport.

He said he had not spoken to Barcelona president Joan Laporta about a deal and that Messi "has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain".

Messi's deal with PSG is set to expire in the summer and at present he has not agreed new terms.

"Life takes many turns," said Jorge Messi, when asked if he would like to see his son play for Barcelona again.

The Argentina forward, who won the World Cup in December, joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old and became a club legend.

Messi won 35 trophies with Barcelona, scoring a record 672 goals in 778 games across all competitions.

