Messi's fastest-ever goal helps Argentina win against Australia in Beijing

Argentina and Lionel Messi left fans home happy as they defeated Australia 2-0 in an international friendly at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.

In front of a packed stadium with fans wanting a glimpse of Messi live, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in just the second minute.

They would not be disappointed as La Pulga curled a long-range effort that hit the left side-bar and went in with 1 min 20 seconds on the clock.

This also happened to be Messi's fastest-ever goal in his career.

Australia would find moments to attack and equalise later on in the first half but they lacked the finishing touch.

In the second half, it was more of the same as Argentina doubled their lead in the 68th minute with a headed goal from Germain Pezzella.

In a rematch, of the World Cup Round of 16 clash, it was the South American team that were once again the victors.

Argentina play Indonesia next in another friendly match on Monday, 19 June at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta as part of their Asian tour.