Messi's fastest-ever goal helps Argentina win against Australia in Beijing

Sports

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:53 pm

Related News

Messi's fastest-ever goal helps Argentina win against Australia in Beijing

In front of a packed stadium with fans wanting a glimpse of Messi live, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in just the second minute.

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:53 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Argentina and Lionel Messi left fans home happy as they defeated Australia 2-0 in an international friendly at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.

In front of a packed stadium with fans wanting a glimpse of Messi live, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring in just the second minute.

They would not be disappointed as La Pulga curled a long-range effort that hit the left side-bar and went in with 1 min 20 seconds on the clock.

This also happened to be Messi's fastest-ever goal in his career.

Australia would find moments to attack and equalise later on in the first half but they lacked the finishing touch.

In the second half, it was more of the same as Argentina doubled their lead in the 68th minute with a headed goal from Germain Pezzella.

In a rematch, of the World Cup Round of 16 clash, it was the South American team that were once again the victors. 

Argentina play Indonesia next in another friendly match on Monday, 19 June at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta as part of their Asian tour. 

Top News / Football

Argentina Football Team / Lionel Messi / Australia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

9h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

13h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

3h | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1h | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

30m | TBS SPORTS
Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport