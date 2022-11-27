Messi's equals Maradona's record for Argentina in 2-0 win over Mexico

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has equalled legendary Diego Maradona's record for Argentina after scoring his eighth goal in the Fifa World Cup. Messi scored and assisted as Argentina got back to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Mexico in a Group C encounter.

Interestingly, Messi is also level with long-time arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo with eight goals each in Fifa World Cups. He is only behind Gabriel Batistuta as the highest-scoring Argentine in Fifa World Cups (10).

Messi also went level with Maradona to register the most Fifa World Cup appearances for Argentina, with both of them featuring in 21 matches each.

The former Barcelona man had one of those games where it became difficult to take the ball off him as the game progressed. Mexico tried hard to rough up Messi, but as their legs tired, Messi's influence grew on the ball, finding the right spaces and the correct opportunities at the goal.

Messi stepped up for his national side and provided the breakthrough in the 64th minute with a scintillating long-range strike. The PSG forward winner drilled a low shot in the bottom right corner from outside the box to give Argentina the lead.

Messi, who is no stranger to breaking and setting new records, is already Argentina's highest-capped player with 168 games under his belt, while also scoring 94 goals for his nation, which is also a record.