Messi's brother says no one knew about Barcelona before Messi, later says he was 'making jokes'

Sports

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:28 pm

Related News

Messi's brother says no one knew about Barcelona before Messi, later says he was 'making jokes'

Matias suggested on streaming platform Twitch that his brother – who is a World Cup winner and has seven Ballons d’Or to his name – was solely responsible for making Barca a global superpower

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lionel Messi's brother, Matias, has apologised for his bizarre rant in which he made stunning claims about Barcelona's history.

Matias suggested on streaming platform Twitch that his brother – who is a World Cup winner and has seven Ballons d'Or to his name – was solely responsible for making Barca a global superpower. He said: "I don't know about you, but Barcelona became known thanks to Messi. Nobody knew about them before. Whoever's had the chance to go to Barcelona and see the museum, you can see that the museum is Messi."

Some serious backtracking has now been taken in by Matias, with a post on Instagram reading: "I want to apologise for what I said on social networks: I was just making jokes with my son and my friends. How am I going to think that of a club as big as Barcelona and their history, which has given a lot both to my family and Leo? For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is well known. I'm very sorry and I apologise to everyone, especially the Barcelona fans."

The likes of Johan Cruyff, Rivaldo, Romario, Ronald Koeman, Laszlo Kubala, Carles Rexach and Sandor Kocsis all came before Messi at Barcelona, with several La Liga titles and a European Cup secured prior to an iconic Argentine arriving at Camp Nou and helping to deliver another glittering era of success.

Matias also blamed Barcelona president Joan Laporta for Lionel Messi's surprise departure in 2021, when Barcelona said they didn't have the funds to re-sign the legendary Argentine player. On Twitch, he said he watched a video clip of Laporta asking for Lionel Messi to return, to which he recalls reacting with laughter and thinking: "We are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta."

Lionel Messi had been at odds with previous club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and had hoped Laporta's election would lead to a contract resolution, however no deal was reached and he made a tearful exit ahead of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"People [in Barcelona] did not support him," added Messi's brother. "They should have gone out for a protest or something, let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I'm telling this because I want it to come out of our guts."

Despite Laporta's public comments suggesting Messi would be welcomed back to Camp Nou, all indications are that the forward will either re-sign at PSG or move to MLS.

Football

Lionel Messi / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

6h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

10h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

9h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

2h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

7h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

8h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times