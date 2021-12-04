Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory: Xavi

Sports

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 10:36 pm

Related News

Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory: Xavi

"I think it's football justice. He is the best footballer in the world, and the best of all time. And he deserves this seventh award. No doubt about it," Xavi said.

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 10:36 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said former team mate Lionel Messi deserved his Ballon d'Or win, describing the Argentine's record-extending seventh victory as "total justice".

Paris St Germain forward Messi, 34, beat Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to lift the prestigious award after winning the Copa America for the first time with Argentina in July.

"I think it's football justice. He is the best footballer in the world, and the best of all time. And he deserves this seventh award. No doubt about it," Xavi said.

"We may think that maybe Lewandowski also deserved it, or other players, but this is the same debate every year... The moment they open the envelope and they say Messi won it, then it's fair."

Barcelona, seventh in LaLiga with 23 points, host fifth-placed Real Betis on Saturday.

Football

Leo Messi / Xavi / ballon d'Or / Ballon d'Or 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

11h | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

11h | Wheels
Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

7h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

7h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub