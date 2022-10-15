Messi worried by Dybala and Di Maria injuries ahead of World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international team mates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup.

Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris St Germain due to a calf problem, added that injuries were always a worry for players ahead of any major international tournament.

"It's a concern because it's a different World Cup, you play at a different time and we're so close that any little thing that can happen to you can leave you out," the 35-year-old told DirecTV Sports.

"I hope they both recover, they have plenty of time to get well for the World Cup. Hopefully, we can all get there in good health."

Di Maria has a hamstring problem that is expected to keep him out until early next month while Dybala has a thigh injury that could rule him out of playing in Qatar in November-December.

Messi said the potential for injury so close to the World Cup was 'scary'.

"Seeing these things is scary but thinking about it can be contradictory. The best thing is to act normally as always, to play is the best way to be well," he added.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C at the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.