'Messi will win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona'

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 04:00 pm

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner severed career-long ties with Barca this summer after seeing financial difficulties at Camp Nou make it impossible for him to be tied to a new contract.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi is being backed to "win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona", with Juan Roman Riquelme suggesting that a fellow Argentine may not have ended his love affair with La Liga giants.

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner severed career-long ties with Barca this summer after seeing financial difficulties at Camp Nou make it impossible for him to be tied to a new contract.

An all-time great is now making a fresh start in France, as part of another star-studded squad, and Riquelme can see an illustrious countryman claiming more silverware at Parc des Princes before retracing his steps to Catalunya.

Former Barcelona star Riquelme has told ESPN of a mercurial talent that he once played alongside for Argentina: "I hope that Messi goes on to enjoy Paris. 

"I don't know if it's strange, but we are all excited to see him enjoy playing with [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar.

"If they don't win the Champions League now, they won't win it."

Riquelme added: "I think Messi will win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona."

Messi did agree terms with Barca before heading through the exits at Camp Nou, with an emotional farewell bid to the club that made him a superstar once it became apparent that no paperwork could be signed.

PSG threw open their doors to the most sought-after of free agents and quickly put a two-year deal in place.

Messi will only be 36 by the time that agreement comes to a close - the same age eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo is now.

A Portuguese icon has made a homecoming of sorts himself this summer, as he rejoins the fold at Manchester United, and it could be that Messi treads a similar path.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding a spell in MLS or a return to Argentina before hanging up his boots, but Barcelona have made it clear that there will always be a role for a favourite son on their books if an opportunity to reunite presents itself.

Lionel Messi / Paris Saint-Germain / FC Barcelona

