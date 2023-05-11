Messi 'will do the impossible' to return to Barca, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, expressed his wish that Argentina's Lionel Messi would return to Barcelona to receive the send-off he "deserves."

Guardiola guaranteed Messi in an ESPN interview that the Argentine World Cup champion "will do the impossible to return to Barcelona" despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

"I'm a Barcelona fan, I've got my tickets [at Camp Nou], and I just hope that one day we can say goodbye to him as he deserves. He's the greatest player of all time."

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, denied the Argentine's reported move to Saudi Arabia before the end of the season. Earlier on Tuesday, AFP reported that Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a blockbuster deal, citing an anonymous source, potentially joining his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the kingdom lavishes its oil wealth on sport.

"And I know that Joan [Laporta] is going to try, and Leo too, and he and his family will receive all the love that Barcelona fans have for him, with all the gratitude and respect for what he did for the club," Guardiola said.