Messi wants to stay in Europe and negotiating contract extension with PSG

Amid renewed speculations over Lionel Messi's potential return to FC Barcelona, Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has offered an update on the future of the Argentine international.

The Argentine journalist has claimed that Messi is currently negotiating with only one club and that is Paris Saint-Germain. He has yet to talk to any other clubs about his future and the focus is to renew his contract at Parc des Princes.

This comes in the midst of speculations that suggested Messi is having second thoughts over renewing at PSG in recent weeks. He was in Barcelona as well recently, just after PSG's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

But Gaston Edul confirms that Messi is not bothered about the prospects of joining any other club just yet. He and his father Jorge Messi are maintaining dialogue with PSG and the next meeting between the two parties will be held in the coming weeks.

PSG, for their part, are desperate to renew the contract of Messi, especially after the attacker's exquisite start to the season. In addition to leading his nation to World Cup glory in December, Messi has indeed racked up 16 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this term.

His performances have been critical in helping PSG maintain their dominance over French football. It has convinced the club to keep hold of his services as well, with the French outfit reportedly keen on renewing the attacker's contract which expires at the end of the season.

However, it must be noted that a lot could still change as we approach the second half of the campaign. PSG's potential elimination from the Champions League in the Round of 16, in particular, may have dire consequences for the club's hopes of retaining Messi.

Barcelona, for their part, are also actively trying to reduce the cost of the workforce and may make enough economic provision to re-sign Messi in the coming summer. A lot will be revealed in the coming months.