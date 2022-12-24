Messi wants PSG to show off World Cup trophy but club worried about negative fan response

But the club leaders' main problem is that he won the trophy at the expense of France, having beaten the previous world champions in a penalty shootout.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi wants to show off the World Cup trophy at Paris Saint-Germain's next home match, but the club are reluctant to grant his wish.

Messi asked the club to let him hold the trophy in front of PSG's supporters, according to GOAL, but the club hierarchy are not sure about allowing him to show it.

The Argentina talisman has finally won the one trophy that had eluded his grasp, enhancing his claim as the best to have ever played the game. But the club leaders' main problem is that he won the trophy at the expense of France, having beaten the previous world champions in a penalty shootout.

Furthermore, Messi's PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final and the club are worried about the reaction that having the 35-year-old wave the iconic trophy around would provoke.

The French champions resume their Ligue 1 campaign with a home game against Strasbourg on December 28.

