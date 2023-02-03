Messi unsure whether he will play the next World Cup

TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 06:10 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 06:27 am

Messi unsure whether he will play the next World Cup

Manager Lionel Scaloni has the number 10 jersey saved for Messi, but he will not be making any promises.  

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi has once said that he is not sure if he will play for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup.

The 35-year-old has been playing professional football since 2004, and had won every trophy possible in club football with Barcelona.

But with Argentina, he had a rough ride with four final appearances from the 2014 World Cup to the Copa America in 2019, and failing to win any.

The situation changed when Argentina finally won the Copa America in 2021 and then the Finalissima in 2022.

That was followed up with the World Cup win in Qatar, and Messi had won every trophy there was to win in football and he had 'completed football' so to speak.

"I don't know, I always said because of age it seems to me that it is very difficult. I love playing football, I love what I do and as long as I am well and feel in physical condition and continue to enjoy this, I will do it. But it seems difficult."

Manager Lionel Scaloni has the number 10 jersey saved for Messi, but he will not be making any promises.  

"I'm telling you... I'm not ahead of anything either. But that's what I repeat and I'm going to repeat. Because of age and time, I think it's difficult. But it depends on how my career goes."

"I'm going to turn 36, I'm going to see where my career is going, what I'm going to do and it depends on many things."

Messi does plan on continuing to play for Argentina and wants to captain his team in the next Copa America 2024. 

