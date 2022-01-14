Messi 'takes longer than expected' to recover from Covid-19

Sports

BSS
14 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

Messi 'takes longer than expected' to recover from Covid-19

Paris Saint-Germain star Messi, 34, tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario before flying back to the French capital on January 5.

BSS
14 January, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 03:23 pm
Messi &#039;takes longer than expected&#039; to recover from Covid-19

Lionel Messi said on Thursday he needs more time to recover before playing again after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month.

Paris Saint-Germain star Messi, 34, tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario before flying back to the French capital on January 5.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has missed two PSG matches while in self-isolation.

"As you know I had Covid and I wanted to thank you all for the messages I received," Messi posted on Instagram.

"It has taken me longer than I thought to be OK but I'm almost recovered and I'm looking forward to getting back on the field.

"I'm training to get back to being at 100%, great challenges are coming this year and I hope we can see each other again," he added.

Since testing negative last week he has trained alone at PSG's headquarters.

According to ESPN Argentina's former Barcelona attacker will miss this weekend's home Ligue 1 game against Brest.

Messi's club team-mates including Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Julian Draxler have also tested positive for coronavirus since the Christmas break.

The Parisians host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on February 15.

Football

Leo Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

6h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

6h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

2h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

2h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

2h | Videos
Overcentralisation leads to poverty

Overcentralisation leads to poverty

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike