Messi stopped at Beijing Airport after using wrong passport to enter China

Prior to Argentina's friendly match against Australia on Thursday, Lionel Messi flew to China on a private jet over the weekend to reunite with his team. The 35-year-old apparently got into some trouble at the Beijing Airport while on the road with his bodyguard, friends, and Angel Di Maria.

Legendary Argentina player Lionel Messi is said to have been stopped at Beijing Airport in China after using the wrong passport to enter the nation.

In a widely shared social media video, Messi was seen at the airport flanked by numerous police officers. He was overheard trying to explain the situation to the authorities. According to local Chinese media (via The Mirror), the mistake was caused when the Inter Miami-bound footballer attempted to use his Spanish passport rather than his Argentine one.

Additionally, according to reports, Messi believed he could enter China using his Spanish passport, just like he did when he entered Taiwan. According to reports, the Barcelona legend believed Taiwan to be a part of China.

Messi, who allegedly did not have his Argentine passport with him, was forced to wait for two hours before receiving a VISA and being permitted to enter China. Messi is visiting the nation for the seventh time. His most noteworthy one occurred in 2008, at the Olympic Games in Beijing. His accomplishments enabled La Albiceleste to win the football gold medal.

