Messi still has the skills to help Argentina win World Cup: Pochettino

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 12:45 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:48 am

Related News

Messi still has the skills to help Argentina win World Cup: Pochettino

Pochettino, who is well aware of Messi's game-changing abilities having worked with the 35-year-old last season, said he was still the best player in the world.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 12:45 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:48 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi may be making his last World Cup appearance in Qatar but the talismanic forward is still capable of spurring Argentina to a third World Cup title, his compatriot and former Paris St Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Pochettino, who is well aware of Messi's game-changing abilities having worked with the 35-year-old last season, said he was still the best player in the world.

"Messi will always be decisive. He's the best player in the world," Pochettino, 50, told Argentine newspaper Ole.

"Messi has the role today that can give Argentina the World Cup. He's the clear leader of this team and everyone understands that he's the leader, all the energy is focused on that."

The Parisian club parted ways with Pochettino in July after an 18-month stint where he won the 2020-21 French Cup and 2021-22 Ligue 1 title but failed to deliver in the Champions League.

Pochettino also managed Brazilian striker Neymar and France's Kylian Mbappe at PSG, but said Messi's ability makes him stand out.

"They're players who will always surprise you... You can understand the dimension of each one," Pochettino said. "In football terms, I highlight Messi's simplicity. The ability to make everything simple.

"It's very difficult to remember a training session in a year in which I've seen him make a technical mistake."

After their setback against Saudi Arabia and a crucial win over Mexico, Argentina will play their final group game against Poland on Wednesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Lionel Messi / Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

16h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

16h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

15h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

3h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

3h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months