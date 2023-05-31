Messi to stay in PSG? Argentine appears in club's kit launching video for next season

There has been another twist in the Lionel Messi transfer saga after he featured in Paris Saint-Germain's promotional video for their 2023-24 kit.

The Argentine sees his contract in the French capital expire in a month's time, with his departure from PSG considered a near formality.

🆕🏟️👕



Presenting our new 23/24 season 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐣𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲 @nikefootball 🟥🟦



— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2023

Barcelona have been widely reported to be Messi's first choice, although Al-Hilal are trying to tempt him away with an eye-watering offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

However, as talk about his future rages on, the 2022 World Cup winner has featured in the Parisians' advert for next season's kit, alongside the usual faces of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Co.

The inclusion of Messi and team-mate Neymar is perhaps a surprising one, given that they appear to be nearing exits and therefore may not be around to don next season's striking new look.

Both have come in for intense criticism from PSG's hardline fanbase, as the Brazilian was even verbally abused outside his own home.

He looks to be forcing a move away from the club after missing their Ligue 1 title celebrations, with various clubs from the Premier League thought to be circling.

Mbappe, who is the first pictured in the 2023-24 home jersey, looks to avoid a transfer saga of his own this summer after he committed his future to the club.

The Frenchman and his PSG team-mates will likely debut the new strip in their last Ligue 1 clash of the season, at home to Clermont Foot on Saturday.