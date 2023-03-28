Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum

Sports

Reuters
28 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum

Messi, holding a replica of the World Cup trophy, stood beside the life-size statue at an unveiling ceremony at the South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) headquarters in Luque, Paraguay before the Copa Libertadores draw on Monday.

Reuters
28 March, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 12:32 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi stepped out of Diego Maradona's shadow by leading Argentina to World Cup victory last year and a statue of the diminutive forward will stand alongside those of his predecessor and Brazil great Pele at the South American federation's museum.

Messi, holding a replica of the World Cup trophy, stood beside the life-size statue at an unveiling ceremony at the South American Football Federation (CONMEBOL) headquarters in Luque, Paraguay before the Copa Libertadores draw on Monday.

The 35-year-old emulated the late Maradona by leading Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar in December.

"I had never dreamed or thought about this," Messi said. "My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional soccer player, to do what I always loved in this life.

"I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory.

"I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is."

The Argentina players and coach Lionel Scaloni also received miniature trophies of the World Cup and the Copa America, which they won in 2021.

The Argentine Football Federation renamed the national team's training facility after Messi on Saturday, two days after he scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 friendly win over Panama.

Messi has scored 99 goals for his country and would become the first Argentina player to net 100 international goals if he scores in Tuesday's friendly against Curacao.

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

31m | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

36m | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

2h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

18h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

22h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year