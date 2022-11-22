Messi starts for Argentina against Saudi Arabia

Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.

There were some doubts over Leo Messi's fitness before today which naturally sent Argentine social media into meltdown. Thankfully, for everyone not in Saudi Arabia the man with magic feet starts today and will be hoping he can lead his side to victory.

Along with Messi, Angel Di Maria also starts for La Albiceleste after overcoming his injury fears.

Argentina's previous failures have long been put down to the lack of a defence that matches up to their star-studded attack. Lionel Scaloni certainly doesn't have that issue this year with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero in his defensive ranks. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, centre-back Cristian Romero and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul are the spine of the new-look team.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard kept captain and midfielder Salman Al-Faraj in the team despite a recent shoulder injury. He has been a cornerstone of Al Hilal's dominance of Asian club football in recent years.

Their team is entirely home-based, with the local league's financial clout ensuring few leading players aspire to play overseas.

Salem Al Dawsari is Saudi Arabia's dangerman and he lines up on the wing.

Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Gomez, Messi, Martinez, Di Maria.

Saudi XI: Al-Owais, Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Kanno, Al-Malki, Al-Faraj, Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Al-Dawsari.