Messi starts for Argentina against Saudi Arabia

Sports

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

Messi starts for Argentina against Saudi Arabia

There were some doubts over Leo Messi’s fitness before today which naturally sent Argentine social media into meltdown. Thankfully, for everyone not in Saudi Arabia the man with magic feet starts today and will be hoping he can lead his side to victory.

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 03:32 pm
Messi starts for Argentina against Saudi Arabia

Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.

There were some doubts over Leo Messi's fitness before today which naturally sent Argentine social media into meltdown. Thankfully, for everyone not in Saudi Arabia the man with magic feet starts today and will be hoping he can lead his side to victory.

Along with Messi, Angel Di Maria also starts for La Albiceleste after overcoming his injury fears. 

Argentina's previous failures have long been put down to the lack of a defence that matches up to their star-studded attack. Lionel Scaloni certainly doesn't have that issue this year with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero in his defensive ranks. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, centre-back Cristian Romero and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul are the spine of the new-look team.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard kept captain and midfielder Salman Al-Faraj in the team despite a recent shoulder injury. He has been a cornerstone of Al Hilal's dominance of Asian club football in recent years.

Their team is entirely home-based, with the local league's financial clout ensuring few leading players aspire to play overseas.

Salem Al Dawsari is Saudi Arabia's dangerman and he lines up on the wing.

Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Gomez, Messi, Martinez, Di Maria.

Saudi XI: Al-Owais, Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Kanno, Al-Malki, Al-Faraj, Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Al-Dawsari.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

4h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

6h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

Offers on Samsung products marking Football World Cup

1h | Videos
Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

2h | Videos
Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

4h | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering