Messi to start on bench in Tokyo after Hong Kong controversy

Sports

AFP
07 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

Messi to start on bench in Tokyo after Hong Kong controversy

The announcement came after he did not play in a Sunday friendly in Hong Kong, prompting the ire of tens of thousands of fans who booed the World Cup-winning Argentinian and the team's co-owner David Beckham.

AFP
07 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:53 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi will start on the bench for Inter Miami's pre-season friendly in Tokyo Wednesday, according to a line-up released shortly ahead of kickoff.

The announcement came after he did not play in a Sunday friendly in Hong Kong, prompting the ire of tens of thousands of fans who booed the World Cup-winning Argentinian and the team's co-owner David Beckham.

During a press event in Tokyo Tuesday, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said a leg injury was improving but refused to say whether he would play in the game against J-League side Vissel Kobe.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tickets for the Japan leg of the US Major League Soccer (MLS) club's globe-trotting pre-season tour cost between 10,000 yen ($68) and 200,000 yen ($1,346) with "special experience" packages priced even higher.

On Sunday in Hong Kong, a crowd of nearly 40,000 who paid for similarly expensive tickets were involved in angry scenes after Messi stayed rooted to the bench during his side's 4-1 win against a local XI.

The Hong Kong government demanded an explanation from the match's organisers, who had sought public funding for the event. The organisers withdrew the government grant request after Messi's no-show.

Miami's win in Hong Kong was their first in five pre-season matches.

They drew 0-0 in El Salvador, lost to fellow MLS side FC Dallas and then twice to club sides in Saudi Arabia.

Messi came on as a substitute six minutes from the end of the game in Saudi Arabia last Thursday.

They have one more friendly, at home to Argentina's Newell's Old Boys next week, before the new MLS season starts on February 21.

Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

8h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

8h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

16m | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

1h | Videos
Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

3h | Videos
BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

4h | Videos