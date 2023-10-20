Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says Guardiola

Messi, who recently left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami, is favourite to win the award for a record-extending eighth time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

Pep Guardiola says Lionel Messi should have his own category at the Ballon d'Or after he was asked whether the World Cup winner or Erling Haaland should win this year's award.

Messi, who recently left Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami, is favourite to win the award for a record-extending eighth time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

Haaland could be his main rival for the prize after scoring 52 goals in 53 games to help Manchester City win the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola managed Messi at Barcelona and currently coaches Norway forward Haaland.

"Always I said that the Ballon D'or should be in two sections, one for Messi, and after look for the other one, so Haaland should win, yes," Guardiola said on Friday.

"We won the treble because he scored 50 million goals but of course Messi, if you tell me the worst season for Messi is the best for the rest of the players.

"Both deserve it, so what can I say?"

The Ballon d'Or awards ceremony takes place in Paris on October 30.

