Messi set to leave PSG

Sports

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 09:54 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi reportedly made up his mind to leave Paris Saint-Germain before his controversial trip to Saudi Arabia last week, according to Goal. 

The Argentina winger's time at PSG is coming to an acrimonious end, according to various reports, after the team suspended Messi this week because of an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia.

It turns out that he's had one foot out the door for longer than previously understood, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he made up his mind to head elsewhere a month ago. His father and agent, Jorge, relayed the news to the club that he would be moving on having grown disillusioned with the 'project' at Parc des Princes.

Messi's Saudi Arabia visit suggests the Saudi Pro League is a serious contender to land him this summer, while Barcelona and Inter Miami remain alternative options. The Blaugrana have ceaselessly talked up a return to Camp Nou over the past year, while Inter Miami owner David Beckham recently met with Messi in Paris.

There is little doubt that the 35-year-old could still tear up the Saudi Pro League and MLS, and probably La Liga, too, considering his strong Ligue 1 output this term. He's produced 15 goals and 15 assists in 28 matches in the French division this year.

With Messi set to leave and Neymar expected to consider a transfer, it will be the Kylian Mbappe solo show at the Parc des Princes unless PSG add a high-profile attacker in the summer market.

