Messi set to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has decided his future after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and is set to join American side Inter Miami, BBC reported.

The Argentine superstar is ready to turn down a reported €1 billion offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

According to the BBC report, the Miami deal includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple.

Should the deal with Miami go through, the 35-year-old Argentine will play outside Europe for the first time since he joined Barca's academy at the age of 13 and became the Spanish club's all-time record goalscorer with 672 goals.

He wanted to remain in Europe for another season but, after no satisfactory offers were received, he had the straight choice between Inter Miami or Al-Hilal.

He was highly projected to a move to Saudi Arabia, where he would have joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in a deal that could not be matched financially. He also wanted to return to Barcelona this summer, but the Financial Fair Play restrictions that will be in force in La Liga next season made any ambitious plan to bring him back impossible.

However, Messi was eventually enticed to join the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami for a multitude of reasons, including lifestyle and a contract with huge brands that goes beyond football.

Inter Miami are co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, who was one of the first major European stars to move to the United States to play in the MLS, winning the MLS Cup twice with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Messi already owns a house in Miami, which he currently rents out.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December and has earned a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, winning the Ligue 1 title in his two seasons with PSG as well as the French Super Cup in 2022.