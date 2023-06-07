Messi set to join Inter Miami

Sports

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

Messi set to join Inter Miami

The Argentine superstar is ready to turn down a reported €1 billion offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi has decided his future after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and is set to join American side Inter Miami, BBC reported.

The Argentine superstar is ready to turn down a reported €1 billion offer to play in Saudi Arabia.

According to the BBC report, the Miami deal includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple.

Should the deal with Miami go through, the 35-year-old Argentine will play outside Europe for the first time since he joined Barca's academy at the age of 13 and became the Spanish club's all-time record goalscorer with 672 goals.

He wanted to remain in Europe for another season but, after no satisfactory offers were received, he had the straight choice between Inter Miami or Al-Hilal.

He was highly projected to a move to Saudi Arabia, where he would have joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in a deal that could not be matched financially. He also wanted to return to Barcelona this summer, but the Financial Fair Play restrictions that will be in force in La Liga next season made any ambitious plan to bring him back impossible.

However, Messi was eventually enticed to join the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami for a multitude of reasons, including lifestyle and a contract with huge brands that goes beyond football.

Inter Miami are co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, who was one of the first major European stars to move to the United States to play in the MLS, winning the MLS Cup twice with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Messi already owns a house in Miami, which he currently rents out.

Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December and has earned a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, winning the Ligue 1 title in his two seasons with PSG as well as the French Super Cup in 2022.

Top News / Football

inter miami / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

8h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

12h | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

9h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

6h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

7h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection