Messi set to debut for Inter Miami on 21 July against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup

Sports

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Messi set to debut for Inter Miami on 21 July against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup

The match is set for DRV PNK Stadium, the team’s temporary home in Fort Lauderdale while it searches for a permanent stadium in Miami.

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:26 pm
Messi set to debut for Inter Miami on 21 July against Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut on 21 July, according to the club's managing owner, Jorge Mas.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, Mas said the Argentinian will play in his new club's Leagues Cup meeting with Liga MX's Cruz Azul. The match is set for DRV PNK Stadium, the team's temporary home in Fort Lauderdale while it searches for a permanent stadium in Miami.

Mas said the club intends to have a permanent stadium by 2025. Messi's contract is for two-and-a-half years, meaning he could play in the new venue. In the meantime, Mas said DRV PNK Stadium will be upgraded.

"We have already contracted to fill in the corners of the stadium that should increase capacity by approximately 3,000 to 3,200 seats [to a capacity of around 22,000]," he said. "We are gearing up to do that work in the next four weeks. Every game will be sold out. The demand for tickets has been 10 times what we can handle on a season ticket basis."

The Herald reported that Messi's contract is worth between $50m and $60m a year and will include salary, bonuses and equity in the club once he retires. Messi turned down offers from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal to join Inter Miami. According to some reports, the Saudi Arabian deal was worth $400m a year.

Mas said he believes Messi will help MLS to become one of the world's leading leagues.

"I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States," he said. "I have a very, very strong held belief that we can create in North America and the United States, if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world. I cannot over emphasize the magnitude of this announcement."

Mas said he is aware of fans' enthusiasm around Messi's arrival, and the club intends to beef up security around his matches.

"As you may recall, Argentina trained in Miami before they flew over to to Doha [for last year's World Cup]," he said. "Where we had an opportunity to see some of the Messi mania at our doors on an everyday basis during practice. So, we're very prepared. We've been getting ready for this."

Top News / Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

11h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

11h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

14h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

3h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

8h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline