Messi set to agree deal to join Beckham's Inter Miami in MLS next season: Report

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, co-owned by football great David Beckham, is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal with Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi.

According to a report published in The Times, people at the top of Inter Miami hierarchy are confident that they would sign Messi and the PSG star will join the team next season.

If this happens, Messi will become the highest-paid footballer in the history of MLS. The report also claimed that the team would also involve Messi's former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.

Earlier, Beckham's co-owner Jorge Mas revealed that they were hopeful of signing the Argentine great. Interestingly, Lionel Messi already has a home in that area and regularly spends time with his family in Miami.