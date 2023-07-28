Messi sends customised gifts to Inter Miami teammates after Atlanta United win

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 12:53 pm

Related News

Messi sends customised gifts to Inter Miami teammates after Atlanta United win

The Argentine superstar reportedly gifted his Inter Miami teammates customised pink and black Beats headphones featuring the MLS side’s badge.

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 12:53 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi's arrival in Inter Miami has not only helped the team in returning to winning ways but it has also brought a breath of fresh air to the dressing room. 

The World Cup-winning Argentine superstar has won the hearts of his Inter Miami teammates by gifting each of them a unique present. Messi reportedly presented his teammates with customised pink and black Beats headphones with the club's badge inscribed on them.

Following his side's emphatic win against Atlanta United, Inter Miami's right-back DeAndre Yedlin was spotted wearing the custom-made headphones. The American footballer confirmed that it was a gift from Messi.

"Yeah, that's Messi. Messi got them for the team. I don't know if he bought them, but he gave everybody headphones for his first game," Yedlin revealed.

Previously, Messi helped his Inter Miami teammate Leonardo Campana in getting tickets for his high-profile presentation at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

"The big event that he had on Sunday, [Leonardo] Campana was looking for tickets and he put in the group chat, 'Hey, does anybody have any tickets?' And then I didn't even know that Leo was in or Messi was in the group chat yet. But he popped up straight away and said, 'How many do you need though?' Straight away like that," Yedlin had said after the event.

Following his stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi joined MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer on a free transfer. Messi signed a contract with Inter Miami through the end of the 2025 MLS campaign. The high-profile move paid dividends straightaway on Messi's Inter Miami debut. Featuring in the MLS for the very first time, the 36-year-old scored from a free-kick in the dying minutes to clinch a thrilling 2-1 win for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul last week.

In his next Inter Miami appearance, Messi registered two more goals and one assist to guide his side to a comfortable 4-0 win against Atlanta United earlier this week.

Inter Miami's next fixture is scheduled to be against Charlotte FC who are placed in 12th position in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. The match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC will be played on August 21.

Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

4h | Panorama
Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

23h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1d | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

15h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

20h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

16h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price