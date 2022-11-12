Messi sees 'a lot of similarities' between current Argentina squad and the one in the 2014 World Cup

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 05:43 pm

Messi has shared his thoughts ahead of the tournament, with Argentina heading to Qatar as one of the pre-tournament favourites after winning the Copa America in 2021.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi says the current squad has a lot in common with the team that reached the World Cup final in 2014.

Messi has shared his thoughts ahead of the tournament, with Argentina heading to Qatar as one of the pre-tournament favourites after winning the Copa America in 2021. The closest Messi has come to winning the World Cup was in 2014 when Argentina were beaten finalists, but the PSG star says he sees plenty of similarities between the current squad and the side which were beaten 1-0 by Germany in Brazil.

"At the 2014 World Cup, we performed very well. It was an unforgettable experience. I enjoyed it a lot and where it became clear to me more than ever that the main and most important thing is to be a strong and united group," he told Ole. "That ultimately leads you to the important goal. Today I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one from 2014."

Messi heads into what he has already admitted will be his last World Cup in great shape after recapturing his best form this season with PSG. The 35-year-old has seven goals and 10 assists in just 12 Ligue 1 outings and will be hoping he can inspire Argentina to a first World Cup triumph since Diego Maradona led La Albiceleste to victory in 1986 in Mexico.

Lionel Scaloni's side begin their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia.

