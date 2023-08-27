Messi scores in MLS debut as Miami win at Red Bulls

Sports

Reuters
27 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:18 am

Related News

Messi scores in MLS debut as Miami win at Red Bulls

It was Messi's 11th goal in all competitions since joining Miami (6-14-3, 21 points) July 15 and sealed the club's first win since May 13. Before Messi sealed the win, Miami had been 0-8-3 in its previous 11 MLS matches.

Reuters
27 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:18 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi entered as a substitute in the 60th minute and scored his first MLS goal in spectacular fashion in the 89th to seal Inter Miami's 2-0 win over the host New York Red Bulls in front of a raucous crowd in Harrison, N.J., on Saturday night.

Moments after his free kick was blocked by New York's five-man wall, Messi moved the ball by five New York defenders to Benjamin Cremaschi. Messi then moved to the center of the net, waited for Cremaschi's return feed and scored into an open net as New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was well out of position to stop the 36-year-old star.

It was Messi's 11th goal in all competitions since joining Miami (6-14-3, 21 points) July 15 and sealed the club's first win since May 13. Before Messi sealed the win, Miami had been 0-8-3 in its previous 11 MLS matches.

Messi did not warm up but fans began chanting for him in the opening minutes and again in the 35th -- right before Diego Gomez scored his first MLS goal in his MLS debut after signing with Miami five days after Messi.

In the 37th after New York could not properly clear following a Miami set piece, Noah Allen gained possession and connected a streaking Gomez who blasted a left-footed shot from the middle of the box into the bottom right corner past Coronel's right hand.

Messi entered in the 60th minute for Leonardo Campana, who moments before the star's big entrance missed the net.

Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender made four saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season and seventh of his career. He made a diving stop on Tom Barlow in the 57th and a leaping stop with his right hand on Omir Fernandez's header in the 50th.

Coronel finished with one save as the Red Bulls (7-10-8, 29 points) lost for the third time in four games and were unable to get a late goal like they did on Sunday to beat D.C. United.

Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

33m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh