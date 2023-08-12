Messi scores another as Miami ease into semis

Sports

AFP
12 August, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 11:44 am

Related News

Messi scores another as Miami ease into semis

The Argentine slotted in Miami's fourth goal in the 86th minute of what was a relatively routine victory for Gerardo Martino's team.

AFP
12 August, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 11:44 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi made it eight goals in five games for Inter Miami as they eased into the semifinals of the Leagues Cup with a 4-0 win over Charlotte FC on Friday.

The Argentine slotted in Miami's fourth goal in the 86th minute of what was a relatively routine victory for Gerardo Martino's team.

The seven-times Ballon d'Or winner had one of his quietest games in Miami's pink jersey but was still able to find the target for his legions of fans.

Miami took the lead in the 12th minute through a Josef Martinez penalty and doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through in-form Robert Taylor, who clipped home a low cross from DeAndre Yedlin.

Charlotte, who had been largely content to frustrate Messi and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets in the opening 45 minutes, showed more adventure after the break and substitute Patrick Agyemang should have pulled a goal back but his close-range header bounced over the bar.

Immediately following that let-off, Miami made sure of victory with Diego Gomez playing a low cross towards Messi in the middle only for Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda's attempted interception ended up in his own goal.

Malanda's ill-fated slide had denied the home crowd their expected Messi goal celebration, but that was to arrive three minutes from the end of time.

With the North Carolina side tiring, Leonardo Campana had time to look up and slip the ball to Messi for a simple conversion.

Miami will face the winners of the quarter-final between the Philadelphia Union and Mexican club Queretaro, which was also being played on Friday.

Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

2h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

59m | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

1h | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

15h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges