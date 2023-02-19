Messi scores 95th-minute free-kick to snatch dramatic win for PSG

Sports

AFP
19 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

Messi scores 95th-minute free-kick to snatch dramatic win for PSG

Messi's late winner came after PSG had squandered a two-goal lead and fallen 3-2 behind, with Mbappe grabbing a late equaliser before the Argentine's stunning strike.

AFP
19 February, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 08:34 pm
Messi scores 95th-minute free-kick to snatch dramatic win for PSG

Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game on Sunday in which Kylian Mbappe scored twice but Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an apparent ankle injury.

Messi's late winner came after PSG had squandered a two-goal lead and fallen 3-2 behind, with Mbappe grabbing a late equaliser before the Argentine's stunning strike.

The result ends a run of three straight defeats for PSG and moves them eight points clear of second-placed Marseille, who visit Toulouse later and then host the capital club next weekend.

Of immediate concern to the Parisians will be the injury to Neymar, who looked to be in tears as he was helped onto a stretcher early in the second half after turning his ankle.

The Brazilian's fitness is now likely to dominate headlines in the run-up to next week's Marseille showdown but also the second leg of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on March 8.

Christophe Galtier's team were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss to the Germans in the first leg of that tie and they went ahead early on against Lille through Mbappe, making his first start after returning from a thigh injury.

Neymar soon made it 2-0 against a side PSG beat 7-1 in their last meeting in August, but Bafode Diakite pulled one back for fifth-placed Lille midway through the first half.

The home side then saw Neymar carried off within five minutes of the second half starting, and Lille drew level when Jonathan David converted a penalty for his 17th goal this season following a Marco Verratti foul in the box.

Jonathan Bamba made it 3-2 to the away side with a superb finish and the home side looked set for a fourth successive loss before Mbappe converted from a Juan Bernat assist with just three minutes remaining.

That was his 27th goal this season in all competitions, but it was not the end of the drama as Messi won a free-kick when he was fouled just outside the area by Benjamin Andre.

The World Cup winner stepped up to dispatch the dead ball into the net off the post to round off a remarkable game.

Football

Lionel Messi / psg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

13h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

11h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

3h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

4h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike