TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 04:30 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 05:10 am

Messi says he saw the support from Bangladesh and calls it 'a beautiful thing'

The Argentine captain, and arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi, has also heard and seen support from Bangladesh for Argentina's football team.

TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 04:30 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 05:10 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lionel Messi and Argentina are massively popular in Bangladesh and during the FIFA World Cup, things reach their peak.

From fans celebrating in the streets with Messi's iconic number 10 jersey to big Argentina flags all over, Bangladesh became a mini Argentina during the World Cup season, and it was no different during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Those celebrations and support from Bangladesh made their way to Argentine media and their fans, and they responded in kind with some even congratulating the Bangladesh cricket team when they won their ODI series against India.

The Argentine captain, and arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi, has also heard and seen support from Bangladesh for Argentina's football team.

"Yes, I saw it all—the t-shirts everywhere, before the final. Seeing the "10" Argentina t-shirts from people around the world, of Messi, is a very beautiful thing," he said in an exclusive interview to Dario Ole.

There have been talks of Messi and Argentina's football team coming to visit Bangladesh later this year according to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) though nothing has materialised yet. 

