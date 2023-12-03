Messi says he ‘automatically regretted’ World Cup goal celebration directed at van Gaal

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

Messi says he ‘automatically regretted’ World Cup goal celebration directed at van Gaal

Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell statement on his controversial World Cup celebration, directed towards Louis Van Gaal.

Hindustan Times
03 December, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 05:30 pm
Messi says he ‘automatically regretted’ World Cup goal celebration directed at van Gaal

Lionel Messi is considered to be among the greatest footballers in history, and summed it up with a victorious campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was the only trophy which the Barcelona legend hadn't won, but Qatar was a totally different story.

Argentina began their campaign with a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia, which silenced their fans. They started the tournament as favourites but the defeat dented their hopes. An inspired Lionel Messi started their comeback in the next fixture with a 2-0 win against Mexico. The former PSG star (64') scored a screamer, followed by a sensational first World Cup goal for Enzo Fernandez.

In their final match, Messi missed a penalty against Poland, but goals from Alexis Mac Allister (46') and Julian Alvarez (67') helped them secure a 2-0 win. They finished on top of their group and faced Australia in the Round of 16. In the Round of 16, Messi once again scored a goal as Argentina won 2-1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They next faced Netherlands and it turned out to be a heated encounter. The pre-match vibe was also fiesty especially after Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal criticised Messi. In the first-half, a brilliant Messi assist saw Nahuel Molina (35') make it 1-0. Then Argentina converted a penalty in the 73rd-minute to make it 2-0. After his goal, Messi came rushing to the Dutch dugout and did an iconic celebration, where he covered his ears with his hands. But the Dutch had other plans as Wout Weghorst came to the rescue with two late goals in the 83rd-minute and 11th-minute of stoppage time. Both sides failed to score in extra-tie and then the CONMEBOL side won 4-3 in the shootout.

Speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, Messi revealed that he regretted his goal celebration directed at Van Gaal. Before that match, Van Gaal made comments on Messi's playing style and pointed out his contribution off the ball.

"I came up with the 'Topo Gigio' (named in honor of a cartoon character, a goal celebration in which a player puts his hands to his ears as a sign of defying someone) right there and I automatically regretted it," he said.

"As soon as I did it I thought: 'What an idiot. They can still tie it.' These things usually happen," he further added.

In the semi-finals, Argentina cruised past Croatia in a match which they won 3-0. Messi scored a 34th-minute, and also registered a world-class assist for Julian Alvarez (39', 69'), who bagged a brace. Then in the final, Argentina faced France in Lusail. Initially, it looked like Argentina were edging towards an easy win after first-half goals from Messi (23') and Angel Di Maria (36'). But Kylian Mbappe had other plans and came to France's rescue, scoring two goals in the 80th and 81st-minute.

With the match entering extra-time, it looked like Argentina found the winner through Messi (108'). But Mbappe (118') equalised and made it 3-3. Emiliano Martinez made a last-gasp save in extra-time to take the match into penalties. In the shootout, Martinez reigned supreme and denied Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchouameni as Argentina grabbed a 4-2 victory.

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / Louis Van Gaal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

58m | Features
Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

9h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

5h | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

18h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

19h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

21h | TBS Economy