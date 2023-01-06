Messi to return in action for PSG against Angers next Wednesday

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 10:13 am

Having lifted the World Cup with Argentina last month, Messi was granted extended leave to return home after the tournament.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi and Neymar will both sit out the club's French Cup tie against Chateauroux on Friday night.

Having lifted the World Cup with Argentina last month, Messi was granted extended leave to return home after the tournament.

But he reported for PSG duty on Wednesday and trained for the first time since the triumphant World Cup final against France.

"Leo trained yesterday and today. He won't play tomorrow. We're making sure he's ready for the next game," Galtier explained at a press conference.

"We'll take stock. I'll be very attentive to what he's going to do, but we want him to be available for the next match," he added, referring to the Ligue 1 clash with Angers next Wednesday.

Messi was welcomed back to PSG this week by his teammates performing a guard of honour, as well as being presented with a small trophy by sporting director Luis Campos.

"It was important that he be celebrated at home by all the players at the training centre. He was moved to have this celebration," said Galtier, who also didn't rule out more celebrations when PSG are back at Parc des Princes against Angers.

"We'll see when it's his next game, but there is no demand and need for Leo to be celebrated. I dare to hope that he will be celebrated by our supporters, there's no reason for them not to."

As for Neymar, the Brazilian superstar has been undergoing treatment for an ankle injury and was never intended to play any part against Chateauroux.

Neymar's absence was planned, like all the players present at the World Cup. We had decided that Ney was going to treat his sprained ankle during this period," Galtier explained.

