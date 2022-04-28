Messi ranked the third-best player in the world this season ahead of Benzema

Sports

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 05:18 pm

Related News

Messi ranked the third-best player in the world this season ahead of Benzema

The rankings are based on the average match ratings for players in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 05:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lionel Messi has been ranked as the third-best player in Europe this season in a controversial set of ratings.

Messi has struggled to produce his best form in his first season in French football since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last summer.

The 34-year-old has scored just four goals in Ligue 1 but has managed to provide 13 assists for PSG, who were crowned French champions last weekend following a 1-1 draw with Lens.

Despite his difficulties this season, Messi has been ranked as the third-best performer in European football's top five leagues, according to stats website whoscored.com.

The rankings are based on the average match ratings for players in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

The ratings take into account statistics from league matches such as goals, assists, clean sheets, pass success percentage and man of the match performances.

Surprisingly, Messi comes third on the list with an average match rating of 7.71 out of 10.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski tops the rankings with an average match rating of 7.93, closely followed by Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe with 7.91.

Lewandowski has scored 33 goals in 31 league games this season, while Mbappe has managed 22 goals in 31 league games for PSG.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, the current favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year, is the joint-fourth on the list with an average rating of 7.68.

He scored twice against Manchester City on Tuesday night to take his goals tally for the season to 41, with 25 of those coming in league games.

Benzema shares fourth place with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, the highest-ranked Premier League player on the list.

Salah also has an average rating of 7.68 after scoring 22 goals in his 31 Premier League games this season.

 

Here's how the top 10 looks:

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 7.93

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 7.91

3. Lionel Messi (PSG) 7.71

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 7.68

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7.68

6. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 7.63

7. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) 7.62

8. Ousmane Demeble (Barcelona) 7.60

9. Neymar (PSG) 7.59

10. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 7.56

Football

Lionel Messi / Karim Benzema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

4h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

6h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

6h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access