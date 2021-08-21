Messi poised for PSG debut against Reims, says hopeful Pochettino

Sports

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 06:15 pm

Related News

Messi poised for PSG debut against Reims, says hopeful Pochettino

The former Barcelona forward will be looking to pick up his first minutes for his new club ahead of a return to the international fold next month.

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Lionel Messi could be in line for his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, says Mauricio Pochettino, as the Argentine closes in on his first game for the club.

The former Barcelona forward brought the curtain down on a glittering Camp Nou career in particularly wounded circumstances earlier this year following the club's inability to re-sign him.

Now, the attacker, who has headlined an influx of major talents at Parc des Princes this summer, is fast approaching a maiden match in their colors, according to his manager.

What has been said?

"It's been a very good week for Leo," Pochettino told ESPN Argentina, after his side's 4-2 win over Brest on Friday.

"Next week will be a long one, but if all goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and start at a competitive level [against Reims]."

Pochettino also confirmed that the club would not stand in Messi's way if he elects to link up with the Argentina national team ahead of their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.

"I have not yet spoken with the selectors," he added. "But they know that I am pro-selection and that we are to help not only Argentina but all those nations which involve our players."

The bigger picture

The lure of playing under a fellow countryman is thought to have helped swing Messi towards PSG following his Barca exit, and the 34-year-old will be hoping to feature in some capacity against Reims.

Having not played since he led Argentina to Copa America glory - his first major senior honor for his country - during the international off-season, he will be hoping to pick up minutes ahead of matches with Venezuela and Bolivia.

Source: Goal.com

Football

Leonel Messi / Paris Saint-Germain / PSG V Reims / League 1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding