Messi played Copa America final with injury: Scaloni

Sports

Reuters
11 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 12:57 pm

Related News

Messi played Copa America final with injury: Scaloni

Scaloni did not say what the injury was but he showered Messi with praise on a night Argentines took to the streets in huge numbers to celebrate their first international title in 28 years and Messi’s first victory with the national side.

Reuters
11 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 12:57 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury.

"If you knew the way that he played in Copa America you'd love him even more," Scaloni told reporters after Argentina's 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

"You can never do without a player like him, even when he is not fully fit like in this game and the previous one."

Scaloni did not say what the injury was but he showered Messi with praise on a night Argentines took to the streets in huge numbers to celebrate their first international title in 28 years and Messi's first victory with the national side.

Messi, winner of the FIFA Player of the Year award a record six times, has won every club and individual honour with Barcelona but he had lost all four of his previous finals with Argentina.

The 34-year old had shown his frustration with the defeats, retiring after losing the 2016 Copa America to Chile only to return to the international fold a few weeks later.

"In the end he did not throw in the towel and he succeeded," Scaloni said.

"We are talking about the best footballer of all time and everyone knew how important it was for him to win a title with the national team."

"I have a relationship that is different than the (usual) coach-player relationship," Scaloni added. "It's closer. We greet each other, we hug each other, and I am eternally grateful to him and his teammates."

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / Copa America 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

19h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion