Messi overtakes Ronaldo to become highest goalscorer in European club football

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in favour of Paris Saint-Germain against Nice in Ligue 1. This was the Argentine's 702nd club goal in Europe and he is now the leading goalscorer in European club football, going past his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 701 goals.

Messi achieved the feat playing 105 fewer matches than Ronaldo.

Messi's 26th-minute goal was his 14th in the league and he has 13 assists to go with that. He's been directly involved in more goals than anyone else so far in the league.