Messi overtakes Ronaldo to become highest goalscorer in European club football

Sports

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 02:25 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:30 am

Related News

Messi overtakes Ronaldo to become highest goalscorer in European club football

Messi's 26th-minute goal was his 14th in the league and he has 13 assists to go with that. He's been directly involved in more goals than anyone else so far in the league. 

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 02:25 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in favour of Paris Saint-Germain against Nice in Ligue 1. This was the Argentine's 702nd club goal in Europe and he is now the leading goalscorer in European club football, going past his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 701 goals.

Messi achieved the feat playing 105 fewer matches than Ronaldo. 

Messi's 26th-minute goal was his 14th in the league and he has 13 assists to go with that. He's been directly involved in more goals than anyone else so far in the league. 

Football

Lionel Messi / cristiano ronaldo / psg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

14h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

14h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

18h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

7h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

11h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

13h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

15h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula