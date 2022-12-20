'Messi in our practice camp': Shakib pays ultimate tribute to Messi and Argentina ahead of 2nd Test

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

'Messi in our practice camp': Shakib pays ultimate tribute to Messi and Argentina ahead of 2nd Test

Shakib, known to be an ardent fan of Messi, was seen playing football with his Bangladesh teammates. Cricketers playing football to warm up during the practice session is quite the norm but they generally do that in the team's practice gear. What made Shakib's move noteworthy was the all-rounder's decision to wear Messi's Argentina jersey.

Hindustan Times
20 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 08:41 pm
&#039;Messi in our practice camp&#039;: Shakib pays ultimate tribute to Messi and Argentina ahead of 2nd Test

Messi fever gripped the ongoing Bangladesh vs India Test series. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was seen practising wearing Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey at Mirpur on Tuesday ahead of the second and final Test match which starts Thursday. 

Shakib, known to be an ardent fan of Messi, was seen playing football with his Bangladesh teammates. Cricketers playing football to warm up during the practice session is quite the norm but they generally do that in the team's practice gear. What made Shakib's move noteworthy was the all-rounder's decision to wear Messi's Argentina jersey.

Photos and videos of Shakib playing football wearing Messi's jersey went viral on social media.

This was after Shakib had already hogged the headlines for driving in the busy streets of Mirpur wearing Argentina's jersey after Messi led his side to a World Cup win beating France 4-2 (3-3) in the penalty shootout in Qatar.

Shakib, whose fitness came under scanner after he bowled only 12 overs in the Test match in Chattogram which Bangladesh lost by 188 runs, was seen in a good mood before the series decider. The hosts would need Shakib in full flow if they wish to level the series. The left-hander had played an attacking knock of 84 in the second innings of the series opener.

The visitors will however again be without injured skipper Rohit Sharma after he missed the first Test with an injured thumb, the Indian cricket board said Tuesday.

India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home.

The current cycle runs to June 2023, with the nine teams each playing six series. The top two sides will meet in the final at the Oval in London.

Set a monumental target of 513 runs, Bangladesh put up a strong fight with Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain sharing a record opening partnership of 124.

Debutant Zakir made 100 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan added 84 but India kept their cool and got the win, with Axar Patel taking four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav -- the player of the match -- grabbing three.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

9h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

9h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

11h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

1h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

4h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

3h | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan