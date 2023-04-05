Messi offered €400m/year contract by Saudi club Al Hilal, double that of what CR7 makes

Messi's PSG deal expires in June, and he is looking increasingly likely to leave the French capital, with Barcelona among the teams interested.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have offered Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Lionel Messi a contract that would pay him £350m per year.

The club's potential contract would nearly double the £177m Al-Nassr are paying Cristiano Ronaldo, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

Messi's PSG deal expires in June, and he is looking increasingly likely to leave the French capital, with Barcelona among the teams interested.

However, the Blaugrana could be blocked by Financial Fair Play rules. 

The Argentine reportedly wants to stay in Europe, despite interest from overseas.

Messi has been the subject of harsh criticism in recent weeks, and was booed for large parts of PSG's loss to Lyon last weekend.

Although PSG are reportedly interested in keeping the player, Messi is yet to respond to their offer as he wants 'sporting guarantees,' according to Romano.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are actively negotiating with the player, and are reportedly drumming up new sponsorships to bring him back to Camp Nou.

Messi will be part of the squad as PSG take on eighth-place Nice this weekend. His future destination, meanwhile, seems up in the air.

