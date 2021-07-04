Messi now has the most goal contributions in knockout stages of international tournaments

04 July, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 01:27 pm

He was tied with former Brazil star Ronaldo Nazario de Lima at 17 contributions going into the Ecuador game. But the mesmerising show against Ecuador has seen him take the record for himself. 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi has been in sublime form for Argentina in the ongoing Copa America, registering four goals and four assists which have largely helped the Albiceleste reach the semifinals.

The Barcelona talisman was in his element on Sunday, scoring a free kick in a 3-0 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals. The forward also assisted twice - once without looking at his target as he made the pass - in a Man of the Match effort. 

Those three goal involvements have seen Messi cement his status as one of the greatest players at the business end of major international tournaments ever. He now has the most goal contributions in knockout stages of major tournaments, with 20 goals and assists combined. 

In the knockout stages of Copa America and the World Cup, Messi has five goals and 15 assists so far - a feat no other player has achieved. 

He was tied with former Brazil star Ronaldo Nazario de Lima at 17 contributions going into the Ecuador game. But the mesmerising show against Ecuador has seen him take the record for himself. 

Who has the most goal contributions in the knockout stages of major international tournaments?

Messi leads the chart, as mentioned above, followed by Brazil's Ronaldo. 

Player Country Goals Assists Total (G+A)
Lionel Messi Argentina 5 15 20
Ronaldo Brazil 13 4 17
Antoine Griezmann France 8 5 13
Miroslav Klose Germany 8 3 11
Pele Brazil 7 2 9

NOTE: The stat takes into account goals and assists at the Euro and World Cup for European players and Copa America and World Cup for South American players. It must also be noted that during Pele's time, Copa America did not have a knockout stage.

