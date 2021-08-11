Messi makes football 'beautiful': PSG president

Sports

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:49 pm

Messi makes football 'beautiful': PSG president

Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president and CEO of Paris St Germain, said it was an "amazing and historic day" to present Lionel Messi as a player for the French soccer powerhouse.

"He makes football magic, beautiful. He is a winner," al-Khelaifi told a news conference.

Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career.

