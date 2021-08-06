Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint

Sports

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 12:27 am

Related News

Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraint

Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona, coming through the club's academy before going on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances after making his senior debut in 2003.

Reuters
06 August, 2021, 12:00 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 12:27 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal.

Messi held talks with the club on Thursday but the meeting did not go well and the Catalan side have confirmed he will not return.

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)," Barca said in a statement.

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal.

Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August 2020, making a formal request for an exit after a breakdown in his relationship with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu but successor Joan Laporta, who presided over the Argentine's rise to greatness, convinced him to stay.

Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona, coming through the club's academy before going on to score 672 goals in 778 appearances after making his senior debut in 2003.

Football

FC Barcelona / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house