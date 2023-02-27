Messi joins CR7 in elusive 700 goals club, does so in 103 fewer matches

Sports

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

Messi joins CR7 in elusive 700 goals club, does so in 103 fewer matches

Ronaldo left Europe having scored 701 goals and if Messi gets two more to his name, the Argentine will have the outright lead.

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 06:24 pm
Messi joins CR7 in elusive 700 goals club, does so in 103 fewer matches

Messi has made it a habit to break records and astonish us all. It seems that every time he plays, another record has been broken by the little Argentine.

In PSG's game against Marseille, Messi's strike saw him notch up 700 career goals in his starry career.

He joins Cristiano Ronaldo in this exclusive club.

Ronaldo's goal against Everton this year, while he was with Manchester United, saw him surpass the 700-goal mark.

His long-time rival, Leo Messi, has now also joined him by smashing his seventh century as he continues to shatter records.

The Argentine has scored most of his goals for his boyhood club, Barcelona, as he has scored 672 times for the Catalans. 28 of his strikes have come playing for the Parisians.

Messi's goal came against Marseille as PSG notched up a 3-0 win to get their Ligue 1 campaign back on track.

Messi's legacy has long been cemented but he can further etch his name into the history books.

Ronaldo left Europe having scored 701 goals and if Messi gets two more to his name, the Argentine will have the outright lead.

The 35-year-old also reached the 700-goal mark in 840 games, which is 103 fewer than Ronaldo.

His most productive period occurred about a decade ago when he broke the record for goals scored in a calendar year.

His 73 goals in the 2011/12 season remain his career high.

It is also speculated that Messi will win the FIFA Best Player Award, which will be awarded tonight.

It will be no surprise if we see Leo notch up his eighth Ballon d'Or as well.

Football

Lionel Messi / cristiano ronaldo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

12h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

11h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

10h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

1h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

10h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover