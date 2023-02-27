Messi joins CR7 in elusive 700 goals club, does so in 103 fewer matches

Messi has made it a habit to break records and astonish us all. It seems that every time he plays, another record has been broken by the little Argentine.

In PSG's game against Marseille, Messi's strike saw him notch up 700 career goals in his starry career.

He joins Cristiano Ronaldo in this exclusive club.

Ronaldo's goal against Everton this year, while he was with Manchester United, saw him surpass the 700-goal mark.

His long-time rival, Leo Messi, has now also joined him by smashing his seventh century as he continues to shatter records.

The Argentine has scored most of his goals for his boyhood club, Barcelona, as he has scored 672 times for the Catalans. 28 of his strikes have come playing for the Parisians.

Messi's goal came against Marseille as PSG notched up a 3-0 win to get their Ligue 1 campaign back on track.

Messi's legacy has long been cemented but he can further etch his name into the history books.

Ronaldo left Europe having scored 701 goals and if Messi gets two more to his name, the Argentine will have the outright lead.

The 35-year-old also reached the 700-goal mark in 840 games, which is 103 fewer than Ronaldo.

His most productive period occurred about a decade ago when he broke the record for goals scored in a calendar year.

His 73 goals in the 2011/12 season remain his career high.

It is also speculated that Messi will win the FIFA Best Player Award, which will be awarded tonight.

It will be no surprise if we see Leo notch up his eighth Ballon d'Or as well.