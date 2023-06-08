Messi to Inter Miami - A game-changing transfer that can change American 'soccer' forever

Sports

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 04:27 pm

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 04:27 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

After David Beckham and his Inter Miami partners were awarded MLS's 25th franchise in late January 2018, the man who revolutionised the league as a player with LA Galaxy sent a video greeting from Lionel Messi on his Instagram account.

"Who knows, maybe in a few years you'll call me," Messi said after congratulating Beckham on his new project.

Six years later, Messi's video message has come true, as he revealed that he would sign with Inter Miami despite bids from Saudi Arabia and Barcelona.

What was once a fantasy has now become a reality. 

Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, has finally arrived after all of the rumours, leaks, and conjecture.

Messi's MLS arrival always felt like a pipedream, one that only the most optimistic of American 'soccer' fans believed in.

For a while, it appeared that Inter Miami and the MLS were stuck in the middle, unable to compete with the appeal of European competition, the money of the Middle East, or the romance of a South American homecoming.

In the end, MLS proved to be the ideal marriage of all three. With his move to the United States, Messi suddenly becomes an American sports icon, the second coming of David Beckham, if not bigger.

It's only natural that Beckham's team was the one to entice Messi, ushering in a new age of MLS led by one of the game's biggest titans.

The key thing to remember is that this deal doesn't just matter to Inter Miami, but to American 'soccer' as a whole. A rising tide lifts all boats, as they say, and Messi's arrival is a tidal wave. 

Impact on Inter Miami, on and off the field
Inter Miami's stated ambition since its establishment has been to become a global brand. Of course, the presence of Beckham helped them get close, but the club hasn't been successful enough on the pitch to become a major player in terms of international relevance.

Messi, on the other hand, brings worldwide relevance. From the minute Messi comes, all eyes will be on Miami, catapulting the squad to the top of North America's hierarchy. One only needs to consider the influence Ronaldo had on Al-Nassr to get an idea of what type of impact a star of that calibre will have on a team.

In terms of on-field performance, Messi will immediately become the best player in MLS, though he will need to make some significant modifications. He, like the stars before him, will have to contend with travel, heat, and a summer schedule, all of which have stymied icons in the past. Even for Messi, MLS is no stroll in the park, and he'll almost probably be a target against every team he meets.

But this is Lionel Messi. That target has been on him for 15 years. He'll almost certainly adjust, and he'll almost certainly dominate. Miami has a centrepiece; the question now is how they will build around him.

Miami will now need to build around Messi by constructing a team that plays to his strengths. They have time to figure that out, though. The most important thing was getting him through the door.

What it means for MLS (and American 'soccer')
American 'soccer' is still catching up to the rest of the world. After all, the league has only been around for a little over 30 years. But Messi's signing is a genuine game changer, bigger than Beckham and, yes, bigger than Pele with the New York Cosmos all those years ago.

Since Beckham and Pele launched American football with their own moves, the world has changed. In an age when the world is a little more open thanks to social media, Messi's transfer to MLS isn't him fleeing the spotlight, but rather bringing it with him.

Throughout Messi's tenure in the league, the world will be watching. Fans in Argentina, Barcelona, Paris, and elsewhere are more likely to watch. Sponsorships will multiply, attendance will increase, and overall interest will explode.

People's opinions will remain unchanged, Messi or no Messi. The jibes about the 'retirement league' will continue. Some may even criticise Messi for his decision, questioning why he chose to leave Europe while he still had time.

MLS is unconcerned. They found their man. Can he carry MLS to global respectability on his own? Most likely not, but it's a start, isn't it? 

MLS has long been expected to offer Messi a similar deal that the league did to Beckham, who used a clause in his initial contract to purchase the right to form Inter Miami in a cut-price deal worth only $25 million. Money is clearly not the only motivating factor for Messi, though, as he left a more lucrative option on the table.

With Messi the face of American club soccer and the World Cup coming on the international side, there's never been a better time to be an American soccer fan. With Messi leading the charge, it seems like this is only just the beginning.

